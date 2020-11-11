Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2418 12.11.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 11TH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 13, 2020
USD 158.6730
GBP 209.5912
EUR 187.8688
JPY 1.5099