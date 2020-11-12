Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2418 12.11.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 12TH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 16, 2020
USD 158.4719
GBP 210.4507
EUR 186.9018
JPY 1.5021