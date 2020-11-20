(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2569 20.11.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 24, 2020

USD 160.5891

GBP 212.0740

EUR 190.0572

JPY 1.5449