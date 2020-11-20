Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2569 20.11.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 24, 2020
USD 160.5891
GBP 212.0740
EUR 190.0572
JPY 1.5449