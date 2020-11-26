Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2545 27.11.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 26TH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 30, 2020
USD 159.2500
GBP 212.7739
EUR 189.7623
JPY 1.5251