(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2545 27.11.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 26TH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 30, 2020

USD 159.2500

GBP 212.7739

EUR 189.7623

JPY 1.5251