Foreign Exchange Rates
Thu 10th December 2020 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2534 10.12.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 10TH DECEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 14, 2020
USD 160.4663
GBP 215.1372
EUR 194.5654
JPY 1.5392