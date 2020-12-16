Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2471 16.12.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH DECEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 18, 2020
USD 160.5747
GBP 213.6607
EUR 194.8413
JPY 1.5424