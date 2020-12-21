Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2600 21.12.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 21st DECEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 23, 2020
USD 160.0737
GBP 216.7558
EUR 196.1863
JPY 1.5468