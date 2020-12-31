Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2571 31.12.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 31TH DECEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 05, 2021
USD 160.2624
GBP 216.9151
EUR 196.4336
JPY 1.5510