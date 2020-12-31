(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2571 31.12.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 31TH DECEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 05, 2021

USD 160.2624

GBP 216.9151

EUR 196.4336

JPY 1.5510