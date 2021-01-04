Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2595 04.01.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 04TH JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 06, 2021
USD 159.8000
GBP 218.3987
EUR 196.5700
JPY 1.5494