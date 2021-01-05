Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2576 05.01.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 05TH JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 07, 2021
USD 159.9556
GBP 218.7713
EUR 196.2015
JPY 1.5549