Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2559 06.01.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 06TH JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 08, 2021
USD 160.3085
GBP 217.6028
EUR 196.6344
JPY 1.5575