Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2524 08.01.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 08TH JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 12, 2021
USD 159.9971
GBP 217.6121
EUR 196.8604
JPY 1.5474