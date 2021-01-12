Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2465 12.01.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 12TH JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 14, 2021
USD 160.3775
GBP 216.5738
EUR 195.4681
JPY 1.5408