KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Jan 13 (Pakistan Point news - 13th Jan, 2021 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.

08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2503 13.01.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 15, 2021

USD 160.3543

GBP 217.1678

EUR 194.9748

JPY 1.5386