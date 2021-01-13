Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Jan 13 (Pakistan Point news - 13th Jan, 2021 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.
08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2503 13.01.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 15, 2021
USD 160.3543
GBP 217.1678
EUR 194.9748
JPY 1.5386