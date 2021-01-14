Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2476 14.01.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 14TH JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 19, 2021
USD 160.3329
GBP 219.3354
EUR 195.5099
JPY 1.5449