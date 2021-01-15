Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, Jan 15 (Pakistan Point news - 15th Jan, 2021): The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.
08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2479 15.01.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 15TH JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 20, 2021
USD 160.1713
GBP 218.7620
EUR 194.5921
JPY 1.5398