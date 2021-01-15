(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Jan 15 (Pakistan Point news - 15th Jan, 2021 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.

08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2479 15.01.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 15TH JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 20, 2021

USD 160.1713

GBP 218.7620

EUR 194.5921

JPY 1.5398