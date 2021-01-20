Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2358 20.01.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 22, 2021
USD 160.5892
GBP 218.2889
EUR 194.5538
JPY 1.5443