Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 10:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2358 20.01.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 22, 2021

USD 160.5892

GBP 218.2889

EUR 194.5538

JPY 1.5443

