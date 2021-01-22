(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2379 22.01.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 22ND JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 26, 2021

USD 160.6001

GBP 220.3433

EUR 194.8240

JPY 1.5514