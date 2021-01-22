Foreign Exchange Rates
Fri 22nd January 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2379 22.01.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 22ND JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 26, 2021
USD 160.6001
GBP 220.3433
EUR 194.8240
JPY 1.5514