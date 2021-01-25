UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Exchange Rates

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2345 25.01.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 25TH JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 27, 2021

USD 160.7279

GBP 219.9240

EUR 195.7505

JPY 1.5510

