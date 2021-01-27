Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Jan 27 (Pakistan Point news - 27th Jan, 2021 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.
08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2330 27.01.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 27TH JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 29, 2021
USD 160.6182
GBP 218.9387
EUR 194.8781
JPY 1.5475