KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Jan 27 (Pakistan Point news - 27th Jan, 2021 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.

08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2330 27.01.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 27TH JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 29, 2021

USD 160.6182

GBP 218.9387

EUR 194.8781

JPY 1.5475