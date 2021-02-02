Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2233 02.02.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 02ND JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 04, 2021
USD 160.2111
GBP 219.9859
EUR 194.0317
JPY 1.5290