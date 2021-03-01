UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 11:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2006 01.03.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 01ST MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 03, 2021

USD 158.0825

GBP 220.4302

EUR 192.0702

JPY 1.4894

