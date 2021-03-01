Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2006 01.03.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 01ST MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 03, 2021
USD 158.0825
GBP 220.4302
EUR 192.0702
JPY 1.4894