Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2110 05.03.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 5TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 09, 2021
USD 157.1332
GBP 218.9808
EUR 189.2041
JPY 1.4646