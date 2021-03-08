UrduPoint.com
Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Mar 08 (Pakistan Point news - 8th Mar, 2021 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.

98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2033 08.03.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 8TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 10, 2021

USD 157.0994

GBP 217.3627

EUR 187.3410

JPY 1.4483

