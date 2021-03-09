Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Mar 09 (Pakistan Point news - 9th Mar, 2021 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.
98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1959 09.03.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 8TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 11, 2021
USD 157.0608
GBP 217.0737
EUR 186.5411
JPY 1.4472