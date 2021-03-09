UrduPoint.com
Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Mar 09 (Pakistan Point news - 9th Mar, 2021 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.

98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1959 09.03.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 8TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 11, 2021

USD 157.0608

GBP 217.0737

EUR 186.5411

JPY 1.4472

