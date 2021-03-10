UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1963 10.03.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 10TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 12, 2021

USD 157.0242

GBP 218.1537

EUR 186.7803

JPY 1.4459

