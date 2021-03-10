Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1963 10.03.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 10TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 12, 2021
USD 157.0242
GBP 218.1537
EUR 186.7803
JPY 1.4459