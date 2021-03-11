Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1895 11.03.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 11TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 15, 2021
USD 157.1046
GBP 218.2811
EUR 186.9231
JPY 1.4452