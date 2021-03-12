Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1936 12.03.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 12TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 16, 2021
USD 157.0673
GBP 219.0303
EUR 187.8996
JPY 1.4483