Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Mar 16 (Pakistan Point news - 16th Mar, 2021 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.

98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1940 16.03.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 18, 2021

USD 156.9819

GBP 218.8014

EUR 187.2637

JPY 1.4393

