Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Mar 16 (Pakistan Point news - 16th Mar, 2021 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.
98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1940 16.03.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 18, 2021
USD 156.9819
GBP 218.8014
EUR 187.2637
JPY 1.4393