KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Mar 18 (Pakistan Point news - 18th Mar, 2021 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.
98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1979 18.03.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 18TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 22, 2021
USD 155.7227
GBP 216.4701
EUR 185.3567
JPY 1.4268