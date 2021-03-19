Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Mar 19 (Pakistan Point news - 19th Mar, 2021 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.
98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2030 19.03.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 19TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 24, 2021
USD 155.4195
GBP 217.0278
EUR 185.6797
JPY 1.4247