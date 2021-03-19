KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Mar 19 (Pakistan Point news - 19th Mar, 2021 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.

98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2030 19.03.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 19TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 24, 2021

USD 155.4195

GBP 217.0278

EUR 185.6797

JPY 1.4247