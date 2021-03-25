(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2054 25.03.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 25TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 29, 2021

USD 155.3773

GBP 213.0223

EUR 183.7647

JPY 1.4303