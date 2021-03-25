Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2054 25.03.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 25TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 29, 2021
USD 155.3773
GBP 213.0223
EUR 183.7647
JPY 1.4303