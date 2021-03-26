Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2095 26.03.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 26TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 30, 2021
USD 154.9917
GBP 212.0596
EUR 182.9367
JPY 1.4199