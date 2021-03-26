UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2095 26.03.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 26TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 30, 2021

USD 154.9917

GBP 212.0596

EUR 182.9367

JPY 1.4199

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Dollar March Market

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted drone attack ..

7 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 38th Arab I ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences from Arab ..

9 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

10 hours ago

Biden Sets New Goal of Administering 200Mln COVID- ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.