Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2033 30.03.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 30TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 01, 2021
USD 154.0093
GBP 212.7330
EUR 181.1919
JPY 1.4044