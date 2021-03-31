Foreign Exchange Rates
Wed 31st March 2021 | 09:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2029 31.03.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 31ST MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 2, 2021
USD 153.0718
GBP 210.7952
EUR 179.7828
JPY 1.3880