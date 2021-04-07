Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2053 07.04.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 7TH APRIL 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 9, 2021
USD 153.3117
GBP 212.3827
EUR 181.1684
JPY 1.3883