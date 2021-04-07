KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2053 07.04.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 7TH APRIL 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 9, 2021

USD 153.3117

GBP 212.3827

EUR 181.1684

JPY 1.3883