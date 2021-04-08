Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2010 08.04.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 8TH APRIL 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 12, 2021
USD 153.1642
GBP 211.8108
EUR 182.0203
JPY 1.3943