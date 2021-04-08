UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 10:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2010 08.04.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 8TH APRIL 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 12, 2021

USD 153.1642

GBP 211.8108

EUR 182.0203

JPY 1.3943

