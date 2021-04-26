Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) ::The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2106 26.04.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 26th APRIL 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 28, 2021
USD 153.8380
GBP 213.5887
EUR 185.3286
JPY 1.4248