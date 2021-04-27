Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2041 27.04.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 27th APRIL 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 29, 2021
USD 154.1120
GBP 214.6010
EUR 186.4139
JPY 1.4308