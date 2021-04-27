UrduPoint.com
Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2041 27.04.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 27th APRIL 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 29, 2021

USD 154.1120

GBP 214.6010

EUR 186.4139

JPY 1.4308

