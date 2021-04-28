(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2019 28.04.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 28th APRIL 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 30, 2021

USD 154.4775

GBP 214.5229

EUR 186.4234

JPY 1.4256