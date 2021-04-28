Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2019 28.04.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 28th APRIL 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 30, 2021
USD 154.4775
GBP 214.5229
EUR 186.4234
JPY 1.4256