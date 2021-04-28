UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 10:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2019 28.04.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 28th APRIL 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 30, 2021

USD 154.4775

GBP 214.5229

EUR 186.4234

JPY 1.4256

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Dollar April 2019 Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi meets members of Emirates Writers ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid announces ‘Hamdan Bin Rashid ..

12 hours ago

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

12 hours ago

US Orders Departure of Government Employees from E ..

9 hours ago

US Urges Americans Wishing to Depart Afghanistan t ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.