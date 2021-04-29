Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2143 29.04.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 29th APRIL 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 03, 2021
USD 153.8472
GBP 213.447
EUR 185.7243
JPY 1.4112