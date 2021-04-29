UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 10:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2143 29.04.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 29th APRIL 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 03, 2021

USD 153.8472

GBP 213.447

EUR 185.7243

JPY 1.4112

