Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2060 30.04.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 30th APRIL 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 04, 2021
USD 153.5886
GBP 214.4250
EUR 186.1494
JPY 1.4119