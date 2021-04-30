KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2060 30.04.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 30th APRIL 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 04, 2021

USD 153.5886

GBP 214.4250

EUR 186.1494

JPY 1.4119