Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2068 04.03.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 4TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 08, 2021
USD 157.1054
GBP 219.4448
EUR 189.6891
JPY 1.4696