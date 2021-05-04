UrduPoint.com
Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2068 04.03.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 4TH MARCH 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 08, 2021

USD 157.1054

GBP 219.4448

EUR 189.6891

JPY 1.4696

