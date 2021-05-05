Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2049 05.05.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 5TH MAY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 07, 2021
USD 153.2146
GBP 212.3861
EUR 184.0107
JPY 1.4000