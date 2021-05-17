UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 10:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1926 17.05.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 17TH May 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 19 2021

USD 152.2490

GBP 211.9611

EUR 183.8863

JPY 1.3951

