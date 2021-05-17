Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1926 17.05.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 17TH May 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 19 2021
USD 152.2490
GBP 211.9611
EUR 183.8863
JPY 1.3951