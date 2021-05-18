Foreign Exchange Rates
Tue 18th May 2021 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1876 18.05.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 18TH May 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 20 2021
USD 152.5724
GBP 215.1118
EUR 185.2534
JPY 1.3963