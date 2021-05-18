UrduPoint.com
Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1876 18.05.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 18TH May 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 20 2021

USD 152.5724

GBP 215.1118

EUR 185.2534

JPY 1.3963

