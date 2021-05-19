Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1865 19.05.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 19TH May 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 21 2021
USD 152.8709
GBP 217.3366
EUR 186.7624
JPY 1.4039