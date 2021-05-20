Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1838 20.05.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH May 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 24 2021
USD 153.2063
GBP 217.3078
EUR 187.2028
JPY 1.4047