Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1836 21.05.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 21TH May 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 25 2021
USD 153.4432
GBP 216.5084
EUR 186.9859
JPY 1.4084