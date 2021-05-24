KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1843 24.05.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 24TH May 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 26 2021

USD 153.3327

GBP 217.4104

EUR 187.2959

JPY 1.4105