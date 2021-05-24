Foreign Exchange Rates
Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1843 24.05.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 24TH May 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 26 2021
USD 153.3327
GBP 217.4104
EUR 187.2959
JPY 1.4105